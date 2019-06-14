US Coins

Limited-edition American Legion coin and medal set nearly sold out

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Jun 14, 2019, 1 PM

The U.S. Mint is nearly sold out of its maximum product authorization of 10,000 American Legion 100th Anniversary 2019 Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set.

The set went on sale May 20 at $99.95 and as of June 13, the Mint recorded sales of 9,217 sets.

The set comprises a .999 fine silver Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary dollar and a silver medal. The medal is available only in the set.

While both the silver dollar and Proof silver medal are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, only the dollar coin bears the facility’s P Mint mark.

The set has no household ordering limits.

