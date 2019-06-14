Limited-edition American Legion coin and medal set nearly sold out

The American Legion 100th Anniversary 2019 Silver Dollar and Medal set is close to selling out.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary silver dollar was struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The silver medal is only available as part of the two-piece set and not offered separately by the U.S. Mint.

The U.S. Mint is nearly sold out of its maximum product authorization of 10,000 American Legion 100th Anniversary 2019 Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set.

The set went on sale May 20 at $99.95 and as of June 13, the Mint recorded sales of 9,217 sets.

The set comprises a .999 fine silver Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary dollar and a silver medal. The medal is available only in the set.

While both the silver dollar and Proof silver medal are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, only the dollar coin bears the facility’s P Mint mark.

The set has no household ordering limits.

