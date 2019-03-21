Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The Mint sold 9,839 single Proof American Legion silver dollars during the first day of sales March 14, with another 3,526 of the coins sold in the three-coin Proof sets.

The most popular American Legion coin option so far is the program's Proof silver dollar.

Collectors are not necessarily knocking down doors to buy the 2019 American Legion Centennial commemorative coins.

From the first day of sales March 14, the U.S. Mint recorded selling a combined total of 39,671 Proof and Uncirculated coins across all ordering options and three denominations from a maximum program-wide authorization of 1.2 million coins.

The most popular option is the Proof silver dollar, with 9,839 coins reported sold the first day. Another 3,526 silver dollars were sold contained in the three-coin Proof sets, which also include the Proof gold $5 coin and Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The maximum authorized mintages combined in Proof and Uncirculated are 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 half dollars.

The first day sales by order option were:

?? Single Proof gold $5 coin, 906.

? ?Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin, 972.

?? Single Proof silver dollar, 9,839.

?? Single Uncirculated silver dollar, 4,678.

?? Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, 7,244.

?? Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, 5,454.

?? Three-coin Proof set, 3,526.

The introductory sales period runs through 3 p.m. Eastern Time April 15, after which the price of each coin increases by $5.

Apollo 11 contrast

The first-day sales for the American Legion coins stand in sharp contrast to the first sales Jan. 25 of the eagerly awaited Apollo 11 50th anniversary commemoratives.

First day sales for the Apollo 11 program, which has the same maximum mintages for a gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, as well as 100,000 5-ounce silver dollars, were:

??Proof 5-ounce silver dollar: 51,271.

??Single Proof gold $5 coin: 15,544.

??Single Uncirculated gold $5 coin: 7,781.

??Single Proof silver dollar: 86,073.

??Single Uncirculated silver dollar: 35,380.

??Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar: 29,560.

??Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar: 20,877.

??Half dollar set: 49,825.

