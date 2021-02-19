June Whitman expo canceled, Baltimore not ready to reopen yet

Updates and news about the November expo will be posted at expo.whitman.com. COVID-19 conditions and government restrictions led Whitman Expo officials to cancel the June Baltimore Expo and focus instead on the November event.

Just weeks after announcing the cancellation of the planned March 2021 Baltimore Expo, officials with Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo realize they must cancel the scheduled June 3 to 5 event.

The state of Maryland and the city of Baltimore continue to mitigate and recover from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but conditions still do not permit gatherings like the Whitman Expo, previously scheduled at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The planned Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction will still be held in June, with details found at www.stacksbowers.com.

The show’s management is transferring its planned-for an expanded “Mega Bourse” to the November Expo, which it hopes will be one of the largest numismatic events of the year. The intent is to continue at the Baltimore venue.

Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft said of the decision to cancel the June event, “Our hearts go out to the front-line workers who continue to battle the pandemic, and to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19. We’re relieved to see progress on many fronts, but the City of Baltimore has indicated that it’s not as ready as they’d hoped it would be to realistically plan for a June Expo. We understand and respect the City’s decision to cancel large gatherings. Transportation remains a challenge, some hotels and restaurants are closed, and some venues that are open are operating with smaller workforces. These challenges will change as vaccinations move forward. While Baltimore remains as friendly and welcoming as ever, the city needs more time to gear back up and get ready to host large events and welcome thousands of Expo visitors again.”

Kraft and her expo team are now focused on the November 2021 Baltimore Expo, with plans to make it the largest ever. “Our bourse will be expanded to accommodate not only the dealers who normally come to our November show, but also those who annually attend the March and June Expos,” Kraft said. “Our goal is to have a fun, energetic Expo that’s also comfortable and safe for everyone.”

Collectors can expect a lineup of new Whitman Publishing books, and a slate of educational events and exhibits, at the November Expo. Whitman’s Guide Book of United States Coins, known hobby-wide as the “Red Book,” celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021.

