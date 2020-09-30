Whitman cancels its November expo, but auction will go on

The Whitman Expo will return to Baltimore on March 25 to 27, 2021, after cancellation of the November 2020 event.

The Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo planned for Nov. 12 through 14 is now officially canceled.

Organizers previously announced that COVID-19 restrictions would require the show to be moved from the usual Baltimore location, and a search was ongoing for an alternate site for the same date.

“After the Convention Center was shut down, we polled our dealers as we worked to coordinate an alternate bourse venue for November,” said Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft. “More than 60 percent were in favor of holding the Expo elsewhere. We discussed many ideas for potential locations. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough consensus to guarantee an excellent, productive show for everyone involved.”

The decision does not impact the Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction, which will be held on the scheduled dates. Details will be provided at www.stacksbowers.com

Expo officials are directing their efforts toward a return to the Baltimore Convention Center on March 25 to 27. “We’re lining up some of the most popular authors in the hobby, and scheduling celebrations for our return to business as usual,” Kraft said. “2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Red Book, and also the centennial of the last Morgan dollar and the first Peace dollar. There will be a lot of excitement around the new American Silver Eagle reverse design. We’ll have a lineup of great new Whitman books available, and educational events and exhibits. The energy of the March Baltimore Expo will herald a turnaround for the hobby community.”

Updates and news will be posted at expo.whitman.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter