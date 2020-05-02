Whitman cancels June event, Stack's Bowers moves auction to California

The Whitman Summer Expo has been cancelled though the auction will be held at a different location.

Maryland’s ongoing state of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus has led to the closure of the June 18 through 20 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo bourse, but the Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction, the official auction of the expo, will still be held on that date from the firm's Santa Ana, California, home office.

The bourse was scheduled to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center. Part of Maryland’s containment strategies include restricting public access to state buildings and controlling public events.

“Social distancing is a crucial part of Maryland’s strategy for flattening the hospital-capacity curve,” said Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft. “The state continues to monitor the pandemic. We’re grateful for front-line medical workers, and we understand the need to co-operate so everyone stays as safe as possible. Our dealers and the hobby community are looking forward to getting back to business, and we anticipate an even busier and better Expo in November.”

The final Whitman Baltimore Expo, set for November, remains on the schedule. A complete roster of bourse activities will run throughout the Nov. 12 through 14 Expo. Updates and news regarding the Whitman Baltimore Expo will be posted at expo.whitman.com.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ has been active with home office auctions and decided to continue the course in June. “As the world closely monitors the impact of the COVID-19 virus and the resulting cancellation of numerous public events, we have made the strategic decision to host our June auction in our home offices in the same manner as we recently conducted our record setting March event,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

“Numismatic sales have remained strong and our March sale exceeded presale estimates, which were determined well before recent economic difficulties. With over $38 million in numismatic items sold in our March auctions, many at new world record prices, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has demonstrated a superior ability to connect bidders with desirable coins and achieve tremendous prices realized for our consignors, even in the face of unanticipated global uncertainty.”

Showcased in June will be the Q. David Bowers Collection of Vermont Coppers, a highly significant offering, remarkable both for the exceptional quality of individual pieces and the presence of numerous rare varieties. Also featured will be a stunning collection of gold coins from The Francesca Collection, a cabinet that is coming to market after being in private hands for nearly 50 years. In addition, there will be a beautiful selection of silver coinage from The Dazzling Rarities Collection that will delight collectors in many series.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is still accepting consignments for the June 2020 Auction and generous cash advances are available. Information is available at (800) 458-4646 or by email at consign@stacksbowers.com.

Lot viewing for the auction will be held by appointment at the California office starting June 8. Those unable to attend the live auction in California can call the phone number listed or email info@stacksbowers.com to request phone descriptions from the firm’s specialists, to place absentee bids, or to arrange bidding by telephone. Live bidding will be available through the company’s website at www.StacksBowers.com or through their iOS and Android apps.

