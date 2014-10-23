Holabird offers western Americana online auction Nov. 1 to 2

This stock certificate issued for the Michigan Gold Company will be among the lots to be offered in an online auction by Holabird Western American Collectibles Nov. 1 to 2.

Stock certificates, checks, tokens, maps, historic documents dealing with railroads and general Americana will be offered in an online auction beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 and 2, held by Holabird Western Americana Collections.

A total of 1,400 lots will be offered in the online auction that celebrates the 150th anniversary of Nevada joining the Union.

One such item is a stock certificate issued to Irene and Otto Lutz by the Michigan Gold Company for 60 shares. The stock certificate is dated Nov. 2, 1904. The mining company was incorporated under the laws of the Territory of Arizona.

For more information about the auction, visit the firm’s website, telephone the firm at 775-851-1859 or write to the firm at Holabird Western Americana Collections, 3555 Airway Drive, Suite 308, Reno, NV 89511.