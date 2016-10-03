Gold coins serve as hosts for watch movements

An imitation of a Swiss 20-franc coin featuring a portrait of Helvetia figures into the design of this coin watch.

Both obverse face and movement compartments are open, exposing inner components of the 1879-S Coronet double eagle pocket watch.

An 1879-S Coronet double eagle was used to house this timepiece, while a 1926 Indian Head gold $10 eagle is the fob piece. The same piece is shown in three views: with the double eagle obverse opened, at far left, closed at center, and with the reverses of both the watch and fob coins at right.

1890 Coronet gold double eagle is the central focus of this watch, which also has a gold watchband.

An 1895-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle was used to fashion this watch.

Watch movements are exposed in this view of the inside components of the 100-franc watch.

Pocket watch formed from a French 1869-A 100-franc coin opens to reveal an inner case of 18-karat gold holding the watch movement.

This French 1869-A gold 100-franc coin, with its obverse portrait of Napoleon III, houses a watch.

A French gold 100-franc coin was altered for use in housing a pocket watch.

United States and world gold coins that double as hosts for watch movements are among the lots offered in Heritage Auctions' Oct. 27 Jewelry, Timepieces & Luxury Accessories sale.

The pieces offered include watches fabricated using Coronet gold double eagles, a French gold 100-franc coin, and a facsimile of a Swiss 20-franc coin.

A buyer’s fee of 25 percent will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

100-franc gold watch

Audemars Piguet circa 1925 produced a gold watch fashioned from a French 1869-A gold 100-franc coin bearing the obverse portrait of Napoleon III. The coin is made of .900 fine gold, and inside is an 18-karat gold inner case holding the watch movement.

1895-S double eagle watch

An 1895-S Coronet gold double eagle was used by Corum to fabricate a wristwatch. The watch and movements are housed in an 18-karat gold case within the 22-karat gold coin case. The watch has a sapphire crystal covering its face.

1890 double eagle watch

Corum also produced a wristwatch using a Very Fine 1890 Coronet double eagle. It is housed in an 18-karat gold inner case within the 22-karat gold coin case. The watch has a sapphire crystal.

Gold $20 coin watch and $10 fob

Piaget fabricated a gold coin pocket watch and fob using an 1879-S Coronet double eagle for the watch and an 18-karat gold fob holding a 1926 Indian Head gold $10 eagle.

Swiss gold coin facsimile watch

A Swiss pocket watch with 18-karat gold case has a back with the raised relief of Helvetia imitating the design of a 20-franc Swiss coin.