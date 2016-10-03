Gold coins serve as hosts for watch movements
- Published: Oct 3, 2016, 12 PM
United States and world gold coins that double as hosts for watch movements are among the lots offered in Heritage Auctions' Oct. 27 Jewelry, Timepieces & Luxury Accessories sale.
The pieces offered include watches fabricated using Coronet gold double eagles, a French gold 100-franc coin, and a facsimile of a Swiss 20-franc coin.
A buyer’s fee of 25 percent will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.
100-franc gold watch
Audemars Piguet circa 1925 produced a gold watch fashioned from a French 1869-A gold 100-franc coin bearing the obverse portrait of Napoleon III. The coin is made of .900 fine gold, and inside is an 18-karat gold inner case holding the watch movement.
1895-S double eagle watch
An 1895-S Coronet gold double eagle was used by Corum to fabricate a wristwatch. The watch and movements are housed in an 18-karat gold case within the 22-karat gold coin case. The watch has a sapphire crystal covering its face.
1890 double eagle watch
Corum also produced a wristwatch using a Very Fine 1890 Coronet double eagle. It is housed in an 18-karat gold inner case within the 22-karat gold coin case. The watch has a sapphire crystal.
Gold $20 coin watch and $10 fob
Piaget fabricated a gold coin pocket watch and fob using an 1879-S Coronet double eagle for the watch and an 18-karat gold fob holding a 1926 Indian Head gold $10 eagle.
Swiss gold coin facsimile watch
A Swiss pocket watch with 18-karat gold case has a back with the raised relief of Helvetia imitating the design of a 20-franc Swiss coin.
