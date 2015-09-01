World Coins

Watch the Royal Mint strike coins for Queen Elizabeth's milestone

Coin World posted a Royal Mint video on Facebook Tuesday.

Screenshot of www.facebook.com/coinworld

Queen Elizabeth is set to become the longest reigning monarch in British history later this month, and the Royal Mint is celebrating the occasion with several commemorative coins. 

RELATED: Royal Mint unveils fifth definitive portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Coin World earlier Tuesday shared on its Facebook page the below video from the Royal Mint, which shows how the coins, which are of several different sizes, were struck.

Community Comments

Headlines