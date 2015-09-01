Watch the Royal Mint strike coins for Queen Elizabeth's milestone
- Published: Sep 1, 2015, 12 PM
Coin World posted a Royal Mint video on Facebook Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth is set to become the longest reigning monarch in British history later this month, and the Royal Mint is celebrating the occasion with several commemorative coins.
RELATED: Royal Mint unveils fifth definitive portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
Coin World earlier Tuesday shared on its Facebook page the below video from the Royal Mint, which shows how the coins, which are of several different sizes, were struck.
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