U.S. Mint announces Fort Moultrie quarter launch

Sergeant William Jasper returning the regimental flag to the ramparts of the Palmetto-log fort of 1776, while under attack from a British ship, is depicted on the reverse of the 2016 Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar.

Official U.S. Mint launch ceremonies for the 2016 Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar are set for 10:30 a.m. ET Nov. 17.

The ceremonies are to be held at Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument), 1214 Middle St., in

Sullivan’s Island, S.C.

Following the official ceremonies, attendees will be able to exchange cash for 40-coin $10 rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2016-P examples of the quarter dollars. There will be a one-roll minimum and 10-roll maximum.

As of Sept. 9, the U.S. Mint had not identified the financial institution sponsoring the exchange.

The Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollars are scheduled to enter circulation through the Federal Reserve Banks and their member financial institutions on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 16, the U.S. Mint will conduct a coin forum during which information will be exchanged on the bureau’s coin programs and concerns from collectors and others. The forum is scheduled to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. ET at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center at 1214 Middle St.

The coin’s reverse design depicts Sgt. William Jasper returning the regimental flag to the ramparts of the 1776 fort while under attack from a British ship.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Scott and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.