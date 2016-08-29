Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National park quarter dollars will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon ET Aug. 29.

Image by Jill Westeyn courtesy of U.S. Mint.

A Theodore Roosevelt impersonator riles the crowd dueing the launch ceremony with Theodore Roosevelt Nation Park in Medora, N.D., as the backdrop.

Photo by Jill Westeyn courtesy of U.S. Mint.

Principal U.S. Mint Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson delivered remarks to the crowd of 900 people attending the Aug. 25 coin launch.

Photo by Jill Westeyn courtesy of U.S. Mint.

A 2016-D Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar is framed by the majestic expanse of the North Dakota [ark.

Attendees to the coin launch ceremony patiently wait in line to exchange cash for $10 face value, 40-coin rolls of 2016-D quarter dollars.

Framed examples of 2016-P and 2016-D Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarters from the first day of production respective at the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint are presented by U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson , left, to Park Supt. Wendy Ross, center, and right, Patricia Trap, deputy regional director for the National Park Service.

A crowd of 900 people, including 400 schoolchildren, attended the U.S. Mint's Aug. 25 launch ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar at the park’s Painted Canyon Visitor Center in Medora, N.D.

The ceremony coincided with the date of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service.

“This coin serves to memorialize the 26th President for his enduring contributions to the conservation of our nation’s resources, especially those found here in Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” said Rhett Jeppson, United States Mint Principal Deputy Director.

The ceremony also included remarks from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven; U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer; NPS Deputy Regional Director Patricia Trap; Shirley Meyer, Western Area director for U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp; Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross; and historian Clay Jenkinson.

The First State Bank of Golva exchanged $18,000 in circulation-quality 2016-D quarters struck at the Denver Mint, totaling 72,000 coins.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollars go on sale by the U.S. Mint at numismatic premiums above face value at noon ET Aug. 29.

The coin forum the evening before drew an audience of 65, during which Mint officials exchanged information on upcoming coins and collector concerns.

The reverse design for the 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar depicts a young Theodore Roosevelt on horseback surveying the terrain near the Little Missouri River in what would become the park.

The design was created by U.S. Artistic Infusion Program Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.