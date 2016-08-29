Check out pics from Theodore Roosevelt quarter launch
- Published: Aug 29, 2016, 5 AM
A crowd of 900 people, including 400 schoolchildren, attended the U.S. Mint's Aug. 25 launch ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar at the park’s Painted Canyon Visitor Center in Medora, N.D.
The ceremony coincided with the date of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service.
“This coin serves to memorialize the 26th President for his enduring contributions to the conservation of our nation’s resources, especially those found here in Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” said Rhett Jeppson, United States Mint Principal Deputy Director.
The ceremony also included remarks from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven; U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer; NPS Deputy Regional Director Patricia Trap; Shirley Meyer, Western Area director for U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp; Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross; and historian Clay Jenkinson.
The First State Bank of Golva exchanged $18,000 in circulation-quality 2016-D quarters struck at the Denver Mint, totaling 72,000 coins.
Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollars go on sale by the U.S. Mint at numismatic premiums above face value at noon ET Aug. 29.
The coin forum the evening before drew an audience of 65, during which Mint officials exchanged information on upcoming coins and collector concerns.
The reverse design for the 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar depicts a young Theodore Roosevelt on horseback surveying the terrain near the Little Missouri River in what would become the park.
The design was created by U.S. Artistic Infusion Program Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.
