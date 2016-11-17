A closer look at the obverse and reverse of the 1927-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-65 CAC that sold for $199,750 at Heritage’s recent auction.

This 1927-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-65 CAC sold for $199,750 at Heritage’s recent auction, $50,000 more than it sold for six years ago.

Heritage’s Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in New York brought more than $12.4 million, and leading the sale was the Cherny Col­lection of Mint State Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles.

Except for the 1927-D double eagle and the noncollectible 1933 coin, the set was complete and was especially noteworthy for its exceptional middle- and late-date issues chosen with aesthetic appeal in mind.

Here is one of three San Francisco Mint $20 coins we're analyzing in this week's Market Analysis that showcase beauty, quality and rarity, and help confirm why the series has remained popular for decades with the wealthiest collectors.

The Lot:

1927-S Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle, PCGS MS-65, CAC sticker

The Price:

$199,750

The Story:

Like the 1920-S coin, the 1927-S double eagle has not been found in any substantial quantities in European hoards. Heritage writes, “That the 1927-S has maintained such an elite status is made all the more impressive when one considers the number of issues in the series today considered ‘less rare than previously thought’ — almost invariably due to discoveries of small caches of coins in Europe or Latin America, which mostly occurred in the 1940s through the early 1960s.”

The Cherny example is graded MS-65 by Professional Coin Grading Service, has a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker and is one of 11 MS-65 examples graded by PCGS and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. On Nov. 1 it sold for $199,750, an improvement from when it was last offered at Heritage’s January 2010 auction where it sold for $149,500.

Saint-Gaudens double eagle: The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs, and perhaps the most memorable of these classic designs is the contribution made by the famed sculptor-engraver Augustus Saint-Gaudens. How much are Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?

