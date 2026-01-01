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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1907 No Motto on Reverse1907 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 5,290 5,780 6,440 7,220 8,440 74,380 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R... -.- -.- -.- 10,600 11,900 12,500 14,000 -.- 16,400 18,400 22,400 24,400 27,400 37,400 57,400 69,900 139,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R... 8,340 10,440 11,090 12,090 13,060 12,500 15,310 16,060 17,440 19,060 19,690 20,560 27,190 34,060 44,060 60,310 117,190 286,000 494,000 650,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 No Motto on Reverse1908 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,610 6,600 8,060 22,440 125,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D No Motto on Reverse1908-D No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,055 4,055 4,055 -.- 4,060 4,070 4,075 4,080 4,090 4,150 4,650 8,600 47,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D Motto on Reverse1908-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 7,780 25,840 149,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S Motto on Reverse1908-S Motto on Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 5,150 5,800 5,160 6,410 7,720 10,220 12,310 14,440 19,940 30,690 51,560 79,690 141,380 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 6,780 14,690 40,630 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 174,900 274,900
1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450,000 -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 12,470 49,690 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 224,900 349,900
1909/8 Motto on Reverse1909/8 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,930 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 5,190 5,220 5,280 5,340 5,410 5,560 12,310 56,190 144,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-D Motto on Reverse1909-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 6,970 8,030 13,750 47,780 200,000 442,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Motto on Reverse1909-S Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,440 5,720 7,410 25,030 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 11,090 62,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 224,900 374,900
1910-D Motto on Reverse1910-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 14,110 95,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S Motto on Reverse1910-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 5,390 10,220 41,560 90,350 182,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 -.- 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 17,310 46,480 201,500 -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 174,900 274,900
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,065 4,065 4,065 -.- 4,070 4,080 4,085 4,090 4,100 4,400 5,150 21,400 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-D Motto on Reverse1911-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 6,600 44,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Motto on Reverse1911-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,610 17,230 102,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 -.- 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 8,310 27,760 91,000 -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 184,900 299,900
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,065 4,065 4,065 -.- 4,070 4,080 4,085 4,090 4,100 4,150 7,650 27,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 9,030 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 199,900 384,900
1913-D Motto on Reverse1913-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,910 40,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Motto on Reverse1913-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,075 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 5,290 6,910 11,310 45,940 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 6,660 30,620 105,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 39,900 59,900 109,900 134,900 224,900 324,900
1914-D Motto on Reverse1914-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 10,780 89,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Motto on Reverse1914-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 9,940 55,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 7,000 31,560 84,060 -.- -.- -.- 26,400 39,900 64,900 109,900 224,900 349,900
1915-S Motto on Reverse1915-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 10,720 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Motto on Reverse1916-S Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 15,310 43,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 Motto on Reverse1920 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 6,750 139,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Motto on Reverse1920-S Motto on Reverse 11,800 14,700 17,100 20,700 28,200 39,000 35,630 39,380 44,060 62,060 65,440 79,060 107,810 120,940 203,130 650,000 781,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Motto on Reverse1921 Motto on Reverse 22,500 25,800 30,600 36,000 46,200 55,900 55,940 64,380 66,560 108,440 116,880 123,440 148,130 291,940 425,000 718,750 1,081,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500,000 -.- -.-
1922 Motto on Reverse1922 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 7,220 35,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-S Motto on Reverse1922-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,070 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 9,060 50,630 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Motto on Reverse1923 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 57,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-D Motto on Reverse1923-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 6,600 15,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Motto on Reverse1924 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 103,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Motto on Reverse1924-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,100 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 6,720 7,910 10,310 16,810 129,680 312,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Motto on Reverse1924-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,300 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 9,810 13,750 27,940 108,230 243,750 956,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 Motto on Reverse1925 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Motto on Reverse1925-D Motto on Reverse -.- 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,550 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 6,440 8,470 9,940 13,750 38,350 130,000 260,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Motto on Reverse1925-S Motto on Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 5,200 4,960 4,970 6,910 8,340 9,410 10,560 15,000 19,810 70,530 299,000 403,000 468,000 520,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Motto on Reverse1926 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,610 6,600 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Motto on Reverse1926-D Motto on Reverse 6,540 7,500 7,980 9,420 10,740 15,500 12,300 13,200 15,440 17,190 18,190 21,190 22,310 33,560 56,560 227,500 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Motto on Reverse1926-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,930 4,940 4,150 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 7,090 9,560 12,500 31,690 92,950 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 Motto on Reverse1927 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Motto on Reverse1927-D Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,099,900 330,000 360,000 450,000 540,000 642,000 930,000 1,406,250 1,687,500 2,568,750 4,106,250 5,437,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Motto on Reverse1927-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 7,500 10,660 19,560 23,000 23,560 25,560 27,940 32,810 35,310 37,190 52,810 69,190 110,810 235,630 364,000 425,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 Motto on Reverse1928 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 Motto on Reverse1929 Motto on Reverse 7,590 8,220 9,150 10,380 12,600 30,000 13,800 15,300 20,100 30,630 34,380 39,060 45,310 58,440 83,560 114,440 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Motto on Reverse1930-S Motto on Reverse 31,800 34,200 37,800 40,200 53,700 69,000 57,900 61,800 65,100 72,940 89,060 96,560 110,940 187,500 240,630 325,000 393,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 Motto on Reverse1931 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 12,000 13,800 17,400 42,500 20,100 23,100 25,800 33,130 39,060 45,630 54,060 91,810 140,630 218,750 305,500 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D Motto on Reverse1931-D Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 15,000 16,500 21,300 55,000 25,800 28,200 33,300 40,630 45,630 56,880 70,310 101,880 164,060 218,750 331,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 17,400 19,500 25,200 55,000 28,800 31,500 35,400 41,700 52,190 58,440 73,130 110,940 171,940 234,440 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Motto on Reverse1933 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,400,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 8261 PCGS Genuine
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 8166 Details NGC
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8727 Genuine PCGS
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS MS-60 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8015 PCGS Genuine
1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7787 Genuine PCGS
1909 $20 AU55 NGC. 1909 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 18824 NGC
1910 $20 MS61 NGC. 1910 $20 MS61 NGC. MS-61 1,530.00 Heritage Auctions 7729 NGC
1910 $20 MS61 NGC. 1910 $20 MS61 NGC. MS-61 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 7976 NGC
1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 27525 Genuine PCGS
1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details. 1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8196 Details NGC
1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 7491 Details NGC
1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS 1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS AU-55 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 10336 NGC
1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine. 1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 7442 Genuine PCGS
1913 $20 AU55 NGC. 1913 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 21779 NGC
1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 7496 Details NGC
1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8207 Details NGC
1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 7448 Genuine PCGS
1915 $20 AU55 NGC. 1915 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 7506 NGC
1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS. 1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 7740 PCGS
1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8621 PCGS
1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8214 Details NGC
1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9379 PCGS
1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 66,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5341 Details NGC
1921 $20 AU50 PCGS. 1921 $20 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 52,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3882 PCGS
1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,100.00 Heritage Auctions 7451 Genuine PCGS
1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 7484 Genuine PCGS
1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC. 1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,586.25 Heritage Auctions 8697 NGC
1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,010.00 Heritage Auctions 27659 Details NGC
1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS 1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS MS-60 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8177 ANACS
1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 25762 Details NGC
1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 7495 Genuine PCGS
1925 $20 MS60 NGC. 1925 $20 MS60 NGC. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 91469 NGC
1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. 1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 4886 PCGS
1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS 1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS MS-61 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8389 NGC
1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS 1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8679 NGC Details
1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 25445 Details NGC
1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS 1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS MS-60 1,379.45 Heritage Auctions 23177 NGC Details
1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS 1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS MS-60 1,809.50 Heritage Auctions 8426 NGC Details
1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. MS-60 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5764 CSN
1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 24,014.40 Heritage Auctions 5345 Details NGC
1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 32,900.00 Heritage Auctions 5601 PCGS Genuine
1930-S $20 MS63 NGC. 1930-S $20 MS63 NGC. MS-63 120,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4108 NGC
1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 38,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3829 Genuine PCGS
1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3949 PCGS Genuine
1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and 1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and MS-60 54,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3581 SEGS
1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. 1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 76,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5605 PCGS