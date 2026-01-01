|1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8261
|PCGS Genuine
|1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,260.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8166
|Details NGC
|1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8727
|Genuine PCGS
|1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS
|1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8015
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7787
|Genuine PCGS
|1909 $20 AU55 NGC.
|1909 $20 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18824
|NGC
|1910 $20 MS61 NGC.
|1910 $20 MS61 NGC.
|MS-61
|1,530.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7729
|NGC
|1910 $20 MS61 NGC.
|1910 $20 MS61 NGC.
|MS-61
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7976
|NGC
|1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27525
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details.
|1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8196
|Details NGC
|1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7491
|Details NGC
|1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS
|1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS
|AU-55
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10336
|NGC
|1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine.
|1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7442
|Genuine PCGS
|1913 $20 AU55 NGC.
|1913 $20 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21779
|NGC
|1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7496
|Details NGC
|1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8207
|Details NGC
|1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7448
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 $20 AU55 NGC.
|1915 $20 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|2,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7506
|NGC
|1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS.
|1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7740
|PCGS
|1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8621
|PCGS
|1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8214
|Details NGC
|1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9379
|PCGS
|1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|66,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5341
|Details NGC
|1921 $20 AU50 PCGS.
|1921 $20 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|52,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3882
|PCGS
|1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7451
|Genuine PCGS
|1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,980.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7484
|Genuine PCGS
|1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC.
|1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,586.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8697
|NGC
|1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,010.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27659
|Details NGC
|1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS
|1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8177
|ANACS
|1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25762
|Details NGC
|1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,980.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7495
|Genuine PCGS
|1925 $20 MS60 NGC.
|1925 $20 MS60 NGC.
|MS-60
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91469
|NGC
|1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS.
|1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4886
|PCGS
|1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS
|1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS
|MS-61
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8389
|NGC
|1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS
|1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8679
|NGC Details
|1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25445
|Details NGC
|1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS
|1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,379.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23177
|NGC Details
|1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS
|1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,809.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8426
|NGC Details
|1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|MS-60
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5764
|CSN
|1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|24,014.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5345
|Details NGC
|1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|32,900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5601
|PCGS Genuine
|1930-S $20 MS63 NGC.
|1930-S $20 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|120,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4108
|NGC
|1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|38,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3829
|Genuine PCGS
|1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3949
|PCGS Genuine
|1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and
|1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and
|MS-60
|54,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3581
|SEGS
|1932 $20 MS63 PCGS.
|1932 $20 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|76,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5605
|PCGS