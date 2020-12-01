Twice as nice: continuing the conversation with Roger Burdette
- Published: Dec 1, 2020, 2 PM
Jeff and Chris's conversation with Roger Burdette continues this week, focusing on Burdette's United States Pattern and Experimental Coinage of World War II. Chris shares what he's reading, and he and Jeff review an issue of Coin World published in 1992.
