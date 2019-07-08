Coin World Podcast: Episode 015 — Drawing a Blank: Heidi Wastweet, Maria Theresa thalers, and Isaac Newton

Chris and Jeff dive into the very long history of the ubiquitous Maria Theresa thalers and explain the first steps in coin production. They also interview Heidi Wastweet, a prolific numismatic and exonumic artist who has served on the CCAC and whose work has appeared in countless arenas.



