US Coins
Chris and Jeff dive into the very long history of the ubiquitous Maria Theresa thalers and explain the first steps in coin production. They also interview Heidi Wastweet, a prolific numismatic and exonumic artist who has served on the CCAC and whose work has appeared in countless arenas.
Coin World Podcast: Episode 015 — Drawing a Blank: Heidi Wastweet, Maria Theresa thalers, and Isaac Newton
- Published: Jul 8, 2019, 11 AM
Chris and Jeff dive into the very long history of the ubiquitous Maria Theresa thalers and explain the first steps in coin production. They also interview Heidi Wastweet, a prolific numismatic and exonumic artist who has served on the CCAC and whose work has appeared in countless arenas.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform