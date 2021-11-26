Coast Guard medal bringing premiums on secondary market

The U.S. Coast Guard 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal is currently unavailable from the U.S. Mint.

The Matte Finish U.S. Coast Guard 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal is now selling on the secondary market for prices that are more than 46% above the $160 issue price charged by the U.S. Mint.

Limited to a release of 10,000 63.5-millimeter medals, the numismatic product is currently unavailable from the Mint. The Nov. 21 sales report records 9,861 medals sold. Sales launched at noon Eastern Time Aug. 17.

The U.S. Mint is scheduled to offer, sometime in 2022, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal bearing the same obverse and reverse designs as the limited-edition 2.5-ounce version. U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether the 1-ounce version is a limited release or to be offered without mintage limit in the Mint’s ongoing medal catalog.

The Coast Guard medal’s obverse depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions U.S. COAST GUARD and the Coast Guard motto, SEMPER PARATUS, meaning “Always Ready,” are arced around the top border, split by the boat’s antenna.

On the medal’s reverse are two symbols of the Coast Guard: a life preserver carrying the guard’s core values, and the stripe mark and emblem found on almost all Coast Guard craft.

Completed sales on eBay show prices range from $187.99 for “Mint-in-box” medals to $299.95 for ones graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as Mint State 70 First Strike.

