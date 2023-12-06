CCAC member quits to take position on U.S. Mint staff

Darla Jackson has resigned from the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to join the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

Philadelphia sculptor Darla Jackson has stepped down from the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to accept a medallic artist position on the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Mint issued a call for applicants Nov. 21 online through the Federal Register to fill the vacancy (www.federalregister.gov). Applicants must qualify to serve based on their education, training or experience in medallic arts or sculpture.

The Mint seeks to fill the CCAC position vacated by Jackson, who was appointed March 23 by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to a four-year term, and took the oath of office on April 18.

Jackson received a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture in 2003 from Moore College of Arts.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

After receiving challenge grants in 2011 and 2013, Jackson founded the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, a membership-based community sculpture studio.

Jackson currently teaches figure modeling and moldmaking at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and at various workshops throughout the country.

Jackson’s replacement will be appointed to a new full four-year term. Nothing in either the authorizing statute or the CCAC Operating Procedures provides for an interim appointment to complete the term of a member who resigns or otherwise does not complete their term. Qualified applicants can apply via email to info@ccac.gov, to the attention of Jennifer Warren, before 5 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 3, 2024.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.