Charles Vickers retires from Mint engraving staff

Among the U.S. coins Charles L. Vickers designed and sculptured during his tenure on the U.S. Mint's engraving staff is the 2012 Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollar.

U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers retired from the engraving staff of the nation's coin producer effective March 31.

Vickers joined the Mint's engraving staff based at the Philadelphia Mint on Dec. 29, 2003, at the age of 66.

The U.S. Mint plans to advertise for a replacement to fill the vacancy Vickers' retirement creates.

A Texas native, Vickers served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Following his military service, Vickers went to New York City where he studied at the Art Students League and Frank Reilly School of Art, also attending the Pratt Institute and the School of Visual Arts.

In 1976, Vickers relocated to Pennsylvania to join the private Franklin Mint. Since leaving as a senior sculptor in 1985 and establishing his own studio, Vickers’ design work has earned him recognition throughout the world, including commissioned work for private collections.

According to his U.S. Mint biographical information, among Vickers' private sculpturing credits are the official medal of the Ronald Reagan Library, the Four Pillars of Freedom set in the Ronald Reagan Library, the official christening medal of the USS Ronald Reagan, the official U.S.S. Ronald Reagan Captain’s Medal, the Pope John Paul II 25th Anniversary medal and the 2001 George W. Bush official inaugural medal (design and sculpt).

During his tenure at the Mint, Vickers created his medals, coins and designs in bas-relief.

Below are his credits from working at the Mint:

Coin Design Credits

2014 Arches National Park quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program

2012 Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollar reverse (design and sculpt), America the Beautiful Quarters Program

2011 U.S. Army commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse (sculpt)

2011 Glacier National Park quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), America the Beautiful Quarters Program

2010 Boy Scouts of America Centennial silver dollar obverse (sculpt)

2010 Native American dollar coin reverse (sculpt)

2010 Franklin Pierce Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

2009 American Samoa quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters Program

2009 Lincoln, Bicentennial, Formative Years in Indiana cent reverse (design and sculpt)

2009 James K. Polk Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

2008 Alaska quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

2008 American Eagle platinum coin reverse (sculpt)

2008 Bald Eagle Commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar reverse (sculpt)

2007 Washington quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

2007 Jamestown commemorative silver dollar reverse (sculpt)

2007 Little Rock High School commemorative silver dollar obverse (sculpt)

2007 John Adams Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

2006 Nebraska quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

2006 San Francisco Old Mint commemorative gold half eagle obverse (design)

2006 Benjamin Franklin commemorative silver dollar Scientist reverse (design and sculpt)

2005 Minnesota quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

2005 Marine Corps 230th Anniversary silver dollar reverse (sculpt)

Medal Design Credits

2010 Nisei Soldiers of World War II obverse (sculpt)

2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Oneida Nation obverse (design)

2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Yankton Sioux Tribe reverse (design and sculpt)

2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Comanche Nation obverse (sculpt)

2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Santee Sioux Nation reverse (design and sculpt)

2003 Briggs v. Elliott/Brown v. Board of Education congressional gold medal obverse (design and sculpt)

Coin & Medal Design Credits