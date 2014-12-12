CAC will no longer "sticker" Colonial coins
- Published: Dec 12, 2014, 5 AM
Certified Acceptance Corp. will no longer accept Colonial coinage for “stickering” as of Jan. 1, 2015.
A Dec. 10 Twitter post from CAC indicated the company “will remain an active buyer of CAC Colonial coins.”
“They are just so different. We’ve been doing this for eight years and the colonial community hasn’t really embraced us,” said John Albanese, founder of CAC.
CAC verifies previously graded coins and awards its green sticker to those possessing quality within the grade.
Albanese is also the co-founder of Professional Coin Grading Service and founder of Numismatic Guaranty Corp.
“Essentially for something like the last three years I’ve been saying we’re going to pull the trigger [to stop stickering colonial coins],” Albanese said.
He said he is comfortable with the Colonial coins his company has stickered but their striking makes it difficult to have a standard grading approach.
“Colonials, the way they are struck they are just too crude [for an overall standard],” Albanese said. “There are so many vagaries in the minting process I cannot get a consensus on what should be stickered and what shouldn’t.”
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform