Belt buckle encrusted with gold nuggets and coins

Two to three ounces of gold nuggets frame two Coronet $10 gold eagles and a single Coronet $20 gold double eagle on this belt buckle.

If you’ve ever wanted an opportunity to obtain a belt buckle fashioned with United States gold coins surrounded by gold nuggets, here’s your chance.

Holabird Western Americana Collections LLC is offering such a piece in its July 8 to 10 auction to be held at the firm's offices at 3555 Airway Drive, Suite 309, in Reno, Nev. The sale, offering five different live auction/internet bidding platforms, comprises more than 2,500 lots featuring collectibles from numerous specialty fields, including numismatics, gaming, mining, postal history and more.

With an estimate of $5,000 to $10,000, the gold nugget buckle features a 1904 Coronet gold $20 double eagle flanked by Coronet gold $10 eagles dated 1893 and 1881. The coins are surrounded by dozens of gold nuggets of varying sizes.

The auction firm estimates there are between 2 and 3 ounces of gold nuggets.

The total weight of the belt buckle, coins and nuggets is 226.8 grams.

A 24 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.