Gold nuggets plentiful in Holabird Americana sale

These gold nuggets totaling 1.37 troy ounces were located in the Ladies Canyon region of Sierra County in California.

Mining history collectibles range from colorful lithographs to gold nuggets of various sizes, shapes and fineness.

Collectors of western mining history may be interested in the more than two dozen lots in Holabird's Western Americana Collections LLC's April 28 to 30 auction sessions.

Among the nugget lots offered:

??One lot’s total weight is 0.46 troy ounce. The size of a sample piece is 0.4 by 1.4 by 1.0 centimeters. Nuggets in the lot are described as having come from the Yukon Territory in Canada. The estimate is $1,550 to $2,000.

? Another lot’s total weight is ?0.35 troy ounce, for 10 nuggets — the largest is 0.5 by 1.0 by 0.7 centimeters. Nevada is identified as the source of the find. The lot’s estimate is $400 to $600.

? A third lot weighs ?1.37 troy ounces total, and the pieces are from the Ladies Canyon region of Sierra County in California. The estimate is $1,550 to $2,000.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Mining lithographs

In addition to the gold nuggets, among the other mining memorabilia offered is a pair of full-color circa 1900 lithographs depicting scenes of gold discoveries. The lithographs served as labels for cases containing tobacco. Each measures 8 inches by 15 inches.

Collectors crave variety in their coins: Inside Coin World: While 20th and 21st century coin varieties share very few characteristics of older varieties, collectors have a wide range of coins to choose from..

One piece features the Welcome Nugget label of TC Williams from Virginia. The second has a label for L Manero (large miner).

There is an estimate of $100 to $300.