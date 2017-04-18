Gold nuggets plentiful in Holabird Americana sale
- Published: Apr 18, 2017, 8 AM
Collectors of western mining history may be interested in the more than two dozen lots in Holabird's Western Americana Collections LLC's April 28 to 30 auction sessions.
Among the nugget lots offered:
??One lot’s total weight is 0.46 troy ounce. The size of a sample piece is 0.4 by 1.4 by 1.0 centimeters. Nuggets in the lot are described as having come from the Yukon Territory in Canada. The estimate is $1,550 to $2,000.
? Another lot’s total weight is ?0.35 troy ounce, for 10 nuggets — the largest is 0.5 by 1.0 by 0.7 centimeters. Nevada is identified as the source of the find. The lot’s estimate is $400 to $600.
? A third lot weighs ?1.37 troy ounces total, and the pieces are from the Ladies Canyon region of Sierra County in California. The estimate is $1,550 to $2,000.
Mining lithographs
In addition to the gold nuggets, among the other mining memorabilia offered is a pair of full-color circa 1900 lithographs depicting scenes of gold discoveries. The lithographs served as labels for cases containing tobacco. Each measures 8 inches by 15 inches.
One piece features the Welcome Nugget label of TC Williams from Virginia. The second has a label for L Manero (large miner).
There is an estimate of $100 to $300.
