ANA Money Museum re-opens in Colorado Springs with restrictions

After being closed for nearly six months due to COVID-19 cautions, the American Numismatic Association’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has re-opened.

The revised schedule offers limited hours: the museum is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To allow visitor access, the museum must follow the state of Colorado’s mandates, designed to protect museum staff and patrons during the current conditions. The number of visitors at any given time cannot exceed 25, and masks are required, along with other social distancing measures, including a 6-foot distance between visitors. Visitors are asked to limit physical contact with cases and other surfaces. There is a limit of six persons in the Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery, and no more than three individuals can be in the theater at one time.

Visitors to the museum will find current displays including the main exhibit, “Money of Empire: Elizabeth to Elizabeth,” which uses money and medals to illustrate the development of the British Empire from the beginnings under Elizabeth I to present day.

The Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery offers one of the most complete U.S. gold coin collections.

Visitors can also view “The History of Money,” which traces the evolution of money from its invention to the modern day.

The Money Museum is the largest in the United States dedicated to numismatics, according to the ANA. It is adjacent to the campus of Colorado College and Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, at 818 N. Cascade Ave. Regular admission is $8 for adults, with seniors and students at $6. Kids under 12 are free. Guided tours are available by reservation. More information.

