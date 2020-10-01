ANA eLearning Academy offers students numismatic education before year’s end

While the focus for numismatic event planning is beginning to shift to 2021, educational opportunities continue in 2020, through the American Numismatic Association eLearning Academy.

The program, which began earlier this year by offering web-based seminars to anyone interested, has eight events remaining on the schedule. Registration is open for all sessions.

Past sessions include talks that were scheduled for the 2020 ANA World’s Fair of Money, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Interested parties were able to view live presentations in the Sundman Lecture Series and Money Talks, as well as individual programs offered by the ANA’s education department featuring top numismatic experts, with the opportunity to question to the presenters through the Zoom platform.

Many of those seminars were recorded and are now available at https://info.money.org/elearning-recorded-webinars. Currently, more than a dozen are available for viewing on demand.

Both the recorded webinars and the upcoming 2020 live presentations are free for interested parties, currently, but plans are being considered to charge a small fee for programs in 2021.

These eight webinars remain for 2020, with all presentation times given in Colorado’s Mountain Time:

Grading 101 (offered in Arabic), Oct. 2, 6 p.m.

Secrets of the Flying Eagle & Indian Head Cents, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Grading 101, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.

Numismatic Photography: Digital Equipment & Technologies, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.

U.S. Error Coins, Oct. 27, 1 p.m.

Coin Collecting Basics, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

Auction World 101: An Inside Perspective, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

You Can Research & Publish a Numismatic Book (Tom & I Did), Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Advance registration is required. Registration, course description and instructor information is available at https://info.money.org/elearning.

