American Liberty tenth-ounce gold sales begin

The Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin is limited to a release of 135,000 coins, with a household ordering limit of five coins.

The U.S. Mint opened sales at noon Eastern Time Feb. 8 for the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin.

Slightly more than 7 percent of the maximum product authorization of the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin were sold by the U.S. Mint during the first day of sales Feb. 8.

The Mint sold 9,842 of the coins at $215 per coin. The .9999 fine gold product is limited to a maximum issue of 135,000 coins, with orders restricted to five coins per household.

The coin bears the same obverse and reverse designs that appear on the 2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin and the 2017 American Liberty silver medals.

The obverse, depicting Liberty as an African-American woman wearing a crown of five-pointed stars, was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Justin Kunz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill. The eagle reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris T. Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

As long as coins are available, pricing is subject to change weekly according to a pricing grid the Mint has established based on the spot price of gold.

The American Liberty series began in 2015 with a gold coin of a different design, followed in 2016 with the release of two silver medals with the 2015 coin design.

The program’s goal is to showcase new visages of Liberty, as proposed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee in its planning for coinage and medal issues.