US Coins

Sales sluggish for Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 3, 2019, 11 AM

The U.S. Mint still has more than half of the maximum authorization of 30,000 Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins before the program reaches a sellout.

Through Oct. 27, the Mint recorded sales of 14,775 of the 1-ounce .9995 palladium coins.

The coins went on sale Sept. 12 priced at $1,987.50. The current price is $2,187.50. 

