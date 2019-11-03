Sales sluggish for Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin
- Published: Nov 3, 2019, 11 AM
Despite a mintage limited to 30,000 coins, the Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin has recorded sales of less than half the maximum.
The Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin is currently being sold by the U.S. Mint for $2,187.50.
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The U.S. Mint still has more than half of the maximum authorization of 30,000 Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins before the program reaches a sellout.
Through Oct. 27, the Mint recorded sales of 14,775 of the 1-ounce .9995 palladium coins.
The coins went on sale Sept. 12 priced at $1,987.50. The current price is $2,187.50.
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