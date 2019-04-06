Adam Crum is the founder and president of Adam Crum's Finest Known.

1907 Saint-Gaudens Roman Numerals $20 gold double eagle pattern with sans serif edge is one of the numismatic rarities to be offered in an upcoming Finest Known sale.

Ad Crum's Finest Known plans to offer the finest examples of U.S., world and ancient coins.

Numismatist Adam Crum is launching a new venture, with Adam Crum’s Finest Known, offering numismatic rarities and precious metals as well as conducting around the clock coin auctions.

Vice president and partner in Monaco Rare Coins since its inception in 1998, Crum will be president of the new partnership. Crum says he has developed several strategic partnerships to access the largest array of modern, ancient, and rare coins the market has to offer.

The new website, www.FinestKnown.com, being launched in April, will feature an array of inventory, buy-it-now offerings and eventually a 24/7 online auction for coins consigned by collectors, investors, and dealers. Finest Known will also be featuring live auctions, with the first one slated for fall 2019, and more planned in 2020.

Among the rarities to be offered in upcoming sales is one of three known 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, Ultra High Relief, Sans Serif Edge gold $20 double eagle patterns struck at the Philadelphia Mint in March 1907. The gold piece is graded and encapsulated Proof 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The website also will further numismatic education by allow its users access to a wealth of information and marketing expertise through its proprietary and exclusive online Numismatic University.

Interested parties may contact Crum’s new firm by telephone at 888-751-1933, email at info@finestknown.com and postal mail at Box 2580, Palos Verdes, CA 90274.

