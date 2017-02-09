Circulation 2017 Kennedy halves on sale Feb. 22

100 of the 2017-P half dollars are mixed with 100 2017-D half dollars to comprise the 200-coin bag offered at $139.95 from the U.S. Mint. The uncirculated half dollars are not released from the Mint to the Federal Reserve, but are offered only as numismatic products sold at a premium from the Mint.

The 2017-D Kennedy half dollar, offered in a 20-coin roll from the Denver Mint, is paired with a 20-coin, Philadelphia Mint roll in a two-roll set.

The 2017 Kennedy half dollars struck "for circulation" continue to employ Chief Sculptor Engraver Gilroy Roberts' original 1964 sculpt of President Kennedy, restored to the coins struck in circulation quality after its resurrection in 2014 on commemorative issues marking the 50th anniversary of the design.

Two numismatic products by the United States Mint offering circulation-quality 2017 Kennedy half dollars in bags and rolls will go on sale by the Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 22.

The 2017-P Kennedy half dollars are struck at the Philadelphia Mint and the 2017-D Kennedy half dollars are struck at the Denver Mint.

Kennedy half dollars have not been struck for circulation since 2002, when production was limited to collector products. The Federal Reserve stopped ordering the coins in 2001, with its existing inventories sufficient to meet the small demand for the coin in commerce.

One option the U.S. Mint offers customers access to circulation-quality half dollars is in 200-coin canvas bags, each containing 100 coins from each of the two production facilities.

The Mint offers the 200-coin bags at $139.95 per bag.

The coins are also offered in two-roll sets for $32.95 per set.

The roll sets contain one 20-coin roll each of 2017-P Kennedy half dollars and 2017-D Kennedy half dollars.

The obverse of the 2017 Kennedy half dollars bears then Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ original 1964 rendition of his portrait of President Kennedy.

The obverse is paired with the Presidential Seal reverse sculptured by then assistant U.S. Mint engraver, Frank Gasparro. Gasparro succeeded Roberts as chief engraver.

Roberts’ original 1964 portrait continues in place since its reintroduction on the Kennedy half dollar for the 50th anniversary of the series in 2014, with examples struck in copper-nickel clad, as well as .900 fine silver and .9999 fine gold versions.