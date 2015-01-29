2015 March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar images released

The U.S. Mint has released images of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar, which goes on sale March 13, 2015. The Proof version is depicted here.

The United States Mint has released images of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar, in its second commemorative coin program for the year.

The coin commemorates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the March of Dimes and its long fight against the scourge of polio and birth defects.

The obverse depicts President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dr. Jonas Salk. Roosevelt was afflicted with polio as a young man. Although paralysis made it nearly impossible for him to walk, he did not allow it to derail his political career. That career culminated in a record four elections to the U.S. presidency. Salk is honored for discovering and developing the first successful inactivated polio vaccine, which was introduced in 1957.

The reverse depicts a baby being held in its mother's hands — a design intended to show a mother's love.

Compare original sketches to finished coins

CCAC's recommendations for designs

CFA's recommendations for designs

March of Dimes commemorative coin legislation signed into law

The coin will offered in Proof and Uncirculated versions beginning March 13, at prices to be determined closer to the release date.

The coin is limited to a mintage of 500,000 coins, each to include a $10 surcharge.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups its production and distribution costs, are to be paid to the March of Dimes to help finance research, education and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants and children.