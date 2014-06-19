50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set July 24

The two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set goes on sale at noon Eastern Time July 24 by the U.S. Mint for $9.95.

The United States Mint will begin offering the two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set at noon Eastern Time July 24.

The price of the set is $9.95. U.S. Mint officials have not yet disclosed whether there will be mintage limits or household ordering restrictions.

The set will contain one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-P Kennedy half dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint and one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-D Kennedy half dollar struck at the Denver Mint.

The obverse of both coins features U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts' original 1963 sculpt of President John F. Kennedy that appeared on the Kennedy half dollar as introduced in 1964. Both coins bear the single date 2014. The portrait has been modified over the years, including the lowering of its relief.

Roberts created his original 1964 design shortly after Kennedy's Nov. 22, 1963, assassination.

The Heraldic Eagle reverse by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Frank Gasparro is based on the presidential seal.

The packaging for the two-coin set includes a folder and a coin card. On the front of the folder along with the United States Mint logo are the words "50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set." The coins are encapsulated in a separate card in the folder so that the obverse and reverse of each coin are visible.

When the coin card is flipped over from the front to the back, the text and reverse designs appear upright.

The front cover includes an enlarged partial image of the obverse of the 1964 Kennedy half dollar, along with the number 5 and the 1964 obverse coin image to represent the numeral 0, for “50.” The inside of the folder includes an enlarged partial image of the reverse of the 1964 Kennedy half dollar, smaller coin images of the obverse and reverse of the 1964 Kennedy half dollar, along with information regarding the 50th anniversary of this coin design.

Coin design descriptions, a Certificate of Authenticity, and coin specifications are printed on the back of the card, which contains the two coins, along with the official seal of the Department of Treasury.

The two-coin set is the first of three scheduled 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar numismatic products featuring Kennedy half dollars bearing Roberts' original Kennedy sculpt.

Release dates are still to be announced for a four-coin .900 fine silver 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection set featuring coins from four different Mints with four different finishes — San Francisco (Enhanced Uncirculated), Denver (Uncirculated), Philadelphia (regular Proof), and West Point (Reverse Proof). All four coins will bear the single 2014 date.

Also to be offered is a dual-dated, 1964-2014, .9999 fine gold Proof Kennedy half dollar to be struck at the West Point Mint on planchets containing roughly 0.75 troy ounce of gold.

The two-coin set and single Proof gold coin are to be offered in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 5 to 9 during the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money.