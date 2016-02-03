Precious Metals
See how much American Eagle bullion sold in January
- Published: Feb 3, 2016, 4 AM
The year 2016 in American Eagle bullion coin sales is already off to a hot start, with a January that rivals some of the strongest month's ever recorded in American Eagle silver bullion coin sales.
Keep reading about the start of what could be another record-breaking year in U.S. Mint bullion sales:
- January sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins fourth highest on record
- 2016 American Eagle silver bullion sales positioning for new record?
- Silver coin demand expected to remain strong in 2016
