Gold mining in Washington stirs environmental debate
- Published: Jan 27, 2016, 9 AM
Gold miners and environmentalists are facing off in the state of Washington over methods being employed to extract gold from prime fishing streams.
The PBS station KCTS 9 in Seattle and EarthFix, a public media partnership, report on the controversy about the potential for damage that suction dredging mining poses.
Washington is one of the few states that still permits suction dredging mining.
Connect with Coin World:
In suction dredging, according to the news reports, miners in scuba gear use high-powered vacuums to suck the sediment from the bottom of a stream and subsequently power it through a riffle box. The riffle box separates the components of the sediment, and any gold present in the sediment will drop to the bottom of the container.
The rest of the streambed sediment and any organisms it may have protectively housed are expelled turbulently back into the water.
"Environmentalists and anglers are trying to end the practice, arguing it damages streams and their related ecosystems," according to the PBS and Earthfix report.
Read the complete report here.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction