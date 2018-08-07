Sales in July of 2018 American Buffalo $50 gold bullion coins nearly quadrupled over June levels.

Sales by the United States Mint of bullion coins to its authorized purchasers climbed in July, with the number sold of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coins alone nearly quadruple the number sold in June.



American Eagle silver dollar bullion coin sales climbed 103 percent, and American Eagle gold bullion coin sales jumped 43 percent from June.

American Buffalo, Gold

July sales reached 24,500 American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coins, compared to 6,500 coins in June. So far in 2018, the Mint has sold 78,500 of the American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

American Eagles, Gold

American Eagle gold coins are .9167 fine. During July, 35,000 ounces were sold across all weights and sizes, with 31,500 ounces in 1-ounce $50 coins, 500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins, 500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins, and 2,500 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins.

So far in 2018, the U.S. Mint has sold 156,000 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins: 119,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 9,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, 12,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins, and 15,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

During the same seven month sales period in 2017, Mint records show sales of 211,000 ounces: 155,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 13,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 13,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins, and 29,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

American Eagles, Silver

The American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar bullion coins reached sales of 885,000 coins in July compared with 435,000 in June. 7,707,500 coins have been sold during the first seven months of 2018. That compares with 14,553,500 coins sold during the same period in 2017.

America the Beautiful, Silver

The U.S. Mint has recorded sales in 2018 of 30,000 each of the 3-inch America the Beautiful 5-ounce .999 fine silver quarter dollars bearing reverse designs reflecting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.

For more detailed sales information, visit the U.S. Mint's website here.

