Demand for U.S. Mint bullion coins continues to slide

Sales of American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins by the U.S. Mint for the first three months of 2018 dropped 59 percent in comparison with the same period in 2017.

Sales of American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins from the U.S. Mint continue to slide.

Purchases of American Eagle gold and silver and American Buffalo gold bullion coins from the U.S. Mint through March continue sharply down during 2018 compared to numbers purchased in the same time period in 2017.

Where is the missing 1908 pattern for the original 1908 Indian Head half eagle formerly in the designer’s collection? Also in this issue, we take a look at both old and new varieties and what collectors are finding in their collections.

For the first three months of 2018, the Mint sold 67,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins to its authorized purchasers. During the same period in 2017, the total sold was 166,000 ounces.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in March 2018 totaled just 3,500 ounces compared with 21,000 ounces in March 2017.

American Buffalo gold $50 bullion coin sales have also dropped off. 2018 sales for the first three months of the calendar year reached 28,500 coins, compared to the 55,500 coins purchased during the same period in 2017.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales totals combined from January, February and March 2018 reached 5,092,500 coins. In contrast, sales from January, February and March 2017 totaled 7,957,500 coins.

In 2018, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 30,000 of the 5-ounce silver 2018 Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore bullion quarter dollars.

