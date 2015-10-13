Perth Mint, APMEX partner to launch Oriana gold bar, again

American Precious Metals Exchange cooperated with the Perth Mint to launch the Oriana 1-ounce gold bullion bars again.

Press release from American Precious Metals Exchange:

The Perth Mint on Oct. 12 announced the return of its popular Oriana gold bars.

Initially distributed from 2006 to 2010, Oriana gold bars return to the market as an exclusive product from American Precious Metals Exchange.

Based on the English princess from “Amadis of Gaul,” a medieval Spanish romance epic, Oriana inspired the Spanish adventurer Amadis to embark on many dangerous quests.

The two first met as children, and Amadis was taken by Oriana’s beauty and humble spirit. As a boy he vowed to protect and love her, becoming a knight and fighting men, beasts and distance, until years later when they could finally be united in happiness at the Arch of True Lovers.

Miguel de Cervantes’ famed character Don Quixote idolized Amadis for his legendary chivalry.

The Perth Mint paid homage to Amadis’ story by striking his mortal goddess, Oriana, in gold. She is shown kneeling with a bouquet of flowers on the Oriana bars. Though not widely distributed outside of Australia, the gold bars were beloved by many, including APMEX founder Scott Thomas, according to a press release from APMEX.

“We felt that it was a true loss of art when the Perth Mint opted to discontinue these bars,” Thomas said.

APMEX approached Perth Mint officials to see if they would continue the design. After a few years of negotiating, Oriana is returning to the market.

“I loved this story, I loved this design, and I’m excited to offer it as a worldwide APMEXclusive,” Thomas said, in a press release.

Each bar contains 1-ounce of .9999 fine gold.

To ensure authenticity, each Oriana gold bar issued by the Perth Mint comes with a unique serial number and is secured in a special red floral packaging, with the mint’s signature Swan emblem.

