Niue issues Guardian Angel silver bullion coin

Gainesville Coins has issued an exclusive new silver bullion Angel series, with the 2017 $1 coin honoring the Guardian Angel.

There’s a new Angel silver bullion coin in the market.

Gainesville Coins LLC is introducing an exclusive new product, the 2017 Guardian Angel 1-ounce silver bullion coin, struck with legal tender status under the name of the island nation of Niue in the Pacific Ocean.

The Proof-like .999 fine silver dollar celebrating the Guardian Angel is the first issue in the brand new Angel series, which is intended to become an annual product, exclusively issued by Gainesville Coins. The total number of years for the series is not yet determined, according to Everett Millman of Gainesville Coins.

“We’re potentially exploring using a new reverse design each year, like the Chinese Panda, for added excitement,” he said.

The mintage of the first issue is capped at 100,000 pieces.

The reverse features original artwork of a Guardian Angel, designed in-house at the firm. The design was then submitted for approval to the government of Niue.

The obverse design uses the classic effigy of Queen Elizabeth II created by artist Raphael Maklouf.

The coins are available for order, with delivery expected beginning Dec. 19.

The coins retail for as low as $1.29 per ounce above the precious metal or “spot” price, with higher charges for credit card purchases.

To order, visit the Gainesville Coins website.