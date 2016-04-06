Reverse Proof silver Angel enters bullion market

A 1-ounce Reverse Proof Angel .9999 fine silver bullion coin is now available from the Isle of Man and the Pobjoy Mint.

A silver Angel has entered the bullion market.

The Pobjoy Mint on March 31 began offering a Reverse Proof 2016 Angel .9999 fine silver bullion coin from the Isle of Man. The coin follows a similarly successful Angel gold bullion coin.

The Angel silver bullion coin features a P privy mark for the Pobjoy Mint and offers the twist of a Reverse Proof finish on both sides of the coin.

The coin has a mintage limited to 100,000 pieces.

The reverse design for this legal tender silver coin depicts a modern, Proof polished design of the angel St. Michael and the Dragon set against a frosted background.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, the obverse of the coin carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.

This modern Angel features its third design since the first Angel was issued in 1984 by Pobjoy Mint.

The Angel series is inspired by history.

The original Angel was a gold coin introduced into England by Edward IV in 1465 as a new issue of the Noble.

Based on a French coin, the Angelot or Angel, its name is derived from the representation of the Archangel St. Michael. The Angel, with its depiction of the Archangel Michael slaying the dragon, was thought to bring good luck and health and was traditionally given to sufferers of the “King’s evil,” the disease scrofula, in a medieval ceremony intended to cure them with the “royal touch.”

The 2016 Angel silver coin weighs 31.103 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The coins are available at a retail level at fixed prices above their precious metal value at the time of purchase.

Purchases of a single coin to 19 coins are priced at $7.50 above the “spot” price for each, while 20 to 99 pieces cost $6.50 above “spot” per coin. The premium drops to an additional $5.50 apiece for purchases of 100 or more coins.

Each coin is presented in an individual heat-sealed pack, and shipping and handling are additional.

To order, visit the firm’s website.