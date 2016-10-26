The Isle of Man has issued its final Angel 20th-ounce gold coin through the Pobjoy Mint. The coin features a special Christmas-themed privy mark, in 2016 celebrating the three gifts of the Wise Men.

The Pobjoy Mint’s final gold Christmas Angel bullion coin for the Isle of Man presents the gifts associated with the birth of the Christ child.

The Pobjoy Mint has issued annually a limited mintage Angel 20th-ounce gold coin for the Isle of Man to celebrate the Christmas season. The coins are differentiated from standard 20th-ounce gold Angels by the annually changing privy mark. The 2016 privy mark depicts gold, frankincense and myrrh, the very first Christmas gifts offered by the Three Kings in Christian tradition.

This is the final year for the Pobjoy Mint to issue coins for the Isle of Man, as the nation announced ending its contract with Pobjoy Mint effective in spring 2017. The private Tower Mint secured the contract for Isle of Man coins going forward, and which coin programs will continue under the new contract has not been revealed.

The Isle of Man’s gold Angel design shows the Archangel Michael slaying a dragon, and is one of the world’s longest running bullion coins. Since medieval times the Angel denomination (originally issued in England) has been thought to bring good luck and health to the bearer.

The Isle of Man Angel coin series began in 1984 and since that time has featured three different Angel designs on the reverse.

The Proof .9999 fine gold coin, approved by Buckingham Palace, bears an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Man, by Ian Rank-Broadley, on its obverse.

Each coin weighs 1.555 grams and measures 15 millimeters in diameter. With a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces, each piece retails for $169.

The coins are encapsulated and presented with a certificate of authenticity and in a handmade case so the coins may be used as Christmas presents.

To order, or learn more, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.