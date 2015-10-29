Gold-seekers go hunting in a California storm drain

KCRA in Sacramento reported the recent discovery that gold-seekers were panning for gold in an Auburn, CA, storm drain.

In a town with a gold-rush history, even the storm drains aren’t safe.

KCRA, NBC’s affiliate in Sacramento, reported on Oct. 22 that a pair of gold-diggers were heard, but not seen, panning for gold in the storm drain beneath a restaurant in Auburn, Calif.

