Precious Metals
Gold-seekers go hunting in a California storm drain
- Published: Oct 29, 2015, 9 AM
KCRA in Sacramento reported the recent discovery that gold-seekers were panning for gold in an Auburn, CA, storm drain.
In a town with a gold-rush history, even the storm drains aren’t safe.
KCRA, NBC’s affiliate in Sacramento, reported on Oct. 22 that a pair of gold-diggers were heard, but not seen, panning for gold in the storm drain beneath a restaurant in Auburn, Calif.
Watch the video below for the full story.
