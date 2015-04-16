Women on 20s idea to replace Andrew Jackson on $20 reaches Senate

The effort to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 Federal Reserve note with a woman has reached the U.S. Senate.

The effort to kick Andrew Jackson off of the $20 Federal Reserve note and put a notable woman in his place has reached Capitol Hill.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., introduced the Women on the Twenty Act on April 15, which seeks to put together a citizen panel to recommend to the secretary of the U.S. Treasury a woman whose likeness would be featured on the $20 note in place of Jackson, a controversial figure due to his treatment of Native Americans during his presidency in the early 19th century.

Women on 20s is an organization that has gotten publicity in recent months (including celebrity-based publicity) for leading the effort to replace Jackson. The group opened public voting on a 15-candidate poll earlier this year.

The top three vote-getters in the Women On 20s poll will move on to a final round of voting.

Who are the candidates? Find out here

“Our paper currency is an important part of our everyday lives and reflects our values, traditions and history as Americans,” Shaheen said in a release posted on her website. “It’s long overdue for that reflection to include the contributions of women. The incredible grassroots support for this idea shows that there’s strong support for a woman to be the new face of the twenty dollar bill.”

The Women on 20s campaign hopes to make the change on the $20 note by 2020, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19 Amendment giving women the right to vote.

More from CoinWorld.com:

PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction

Know your U.S. coins: Morgan dollar

Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition

U.S. Mint records sales of 344,423 Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars through April 12

Coin show labels no longer bring huge premiums

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!