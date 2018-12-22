United Arab Emirates issues commemorative bank note

After the assassination of his father and older brother in the 1920s, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan became the leader of the UAE. He is referred to as "Father of the Nation" in the UAE.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has issued a new commemorative bank note as a tribute to the centennial of the birth of its founding father.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates announced Nov. 28 issuance of a 100-dirham bank note in conjunction with the nation’s 47th national day, and as a tribute to the hundredth anniversary of the birth of its founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He served as its first president for 33 years, until his death in 2004. 2018 is being called the “Year of Zayed.”

The face of the 155- by 66-millimeter commemorative note is essentially identical to the regular circulating issue except for the addition of the “Year of Zayed” logo devised for the event, above the image of the Al Fahidie Fort in Dubai.

The back has a falcon, but instead of the Dubai World Trade Center building that is on the regular issue, there is Abu Dhabi’s innovatively designed Sheikh Zayed Bridge, a 2,762-foot-long, 210-foot-high connector between Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland. The bridge was completed in 2011 and is called in Abu Dhabi “the most complex bridge ever built.”

The note is the equivalent of approximately $27.25.

