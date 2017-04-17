Serial number pair of Series 2013 $1 star notes sold

A set of two $1 Series 2013 star notes from the New York Federal Reserve district, one printed in Washington, D.C., and the other in Fort Worth, Texas, but both erroneously bearing the same serial number, sold in a verified eBay transaction for $25,000 on Oct. 9.

A set of two $1 Series 2013 star notes from the New York Federal Reserve district, one printed in Washington, D.C., and the other in Fort Worth, Texas, but erroneously both bearing the same serial number, sold in a verified eBay transaction for $25,000 on Oct. 9.

The transaction was reported to Coin World by Raymond Rusolo, the owner of eBay Store Eastsidemintcoins, who provided documentation of the sale. One note in the set was graded Very Fine 30 by Paper Money Guaranty, the other Gem Uncirculated 67. Rusolo says that this set is at the top of the PMG Population Report.

Individually, neither of these notes is rare. The difficulty is in tracking down matched serial number pairs, an extraordinarily difficult task made easier by Project 2013B, the successor to the original Zegers-Winograd Project that discovered and began tracking the notes shortly after the error was discovered. As of September 2021, only 11 confirmed matched pairs were identified from the many individual notes posted in the Project 2013B database.

At its ANA auction sale on Aug. 12, 2021, Stack’s Bowers Galleries made the first public offering of one of these sets. One note was called PMG Choice Very Fine 35, the other Gem Uncirculated 66. The pair sold for $7,200 to Rusolo, who says he sold that set this year for $9,000. The sale just reported is the only other sale of a set now recorded, although there are numerous listings on eBay offer individual notes from either Washington or Fort Worth, but not as a set of two.

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This is more of a bookkeeping error than a printing one. As Coin World reported in November 2021, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing produced Series 2013 $1 star notes in Washington for the New York Federal Reserve District in October and November 2014 with serial numbers going from B00000001* to B00250000* in the first month, and next from B03200001* B09600000*.

Not quite two years later, BEP Monthly Production Reports show that a mistake led to these same serial numbers being used again, but this time at the Western Facility in Fort Worth for another run of Series 2013 $1 star notes.

The printing mistake means millions of numbers are duplicated, but the difficulty is in finding a matching pair, which would consist of two of the following numbers: B00000001* to B00250000*, B03200001* to B06400000*, and B06400001* to B09600000*. In other words, 6.65 million sets are possible, but chances of finding a pair recede every day as the Series 2013 notes wear out and are withdrawn from circulation. They were last printed in June 2017.

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