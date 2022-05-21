Qatar releases note as nation plays host of 2022 FIFA

The Qatar Central Bank introduced a commemorative bank note for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 during a ceremony on Nov. 9.

The note and several commemorative coins were revealed by governor of the Qatar Central Bank, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, and president of FIFA Gianni Infantino, along with ministers, dignitaries, state officials and ambassadors.

The polymer note with the unusual but symbolically logical face value of 22 riyals ($6.04) is being sold for 75 riyals at national local banks and exchange houses.

The World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo are displayed on each side, one of which has a picture of Lusail Stadium, with Al Bayt Stadium on the other. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match. One side is printed in English, the other in Arabic. Also found in the background of the note is the Qatar National emblem, the Doha skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

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Qatar is the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the tournament. Thirty-two teams, including that from the United States, will compete from Nov. 20 until the championship game on Dec. 18.

The event is not without controversy. The gulf nation’s intense heat meant that the matches had to be moved from the traditional summer time period to the winter. Charges of bribery and corruption are leveled at Qatari and FIFA officials involved in securing the rights to host the games. Foreign workers had to be brought in to work on the many construction projects related to the event, which led to accusations of ill treatment, slavery, and death. There are also concerns about the treatment of LGBT people, since homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. A number of FIFA officials have now said it was an error to give Qatar hosting rights.

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