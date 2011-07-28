Obsolete, federal U.S. paper notes in ANA show auction

This uncut sheet of $1, $1, $1, $2 obsolete note proofs printed for the Bank of Sing Sing (New York) features a favorite vignette of Santa Claus on the $2 note.

A variety of obsolete notes and other Unites States paper currency — including several uncut sheets featuring Santa Claus vignettes — will be offered in the Aug. 17 portion of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctions during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Seven uncut sheets of obsolete notes featuring what researchers identify as the “Type III” Santa Claus vignette are among the offerings in this auction.

In addition the auction offers a number of Indian Territory scrip notes and Kirtland Safety Society Bank notes.

Some highlights:

$1 obsolete note proof printed for the Hatters Bank of Bethel (Connecticut) featuring a large vignette depicting men and women making hats, Lot 5104, Uncirculated.

$5 obsolete note proof printed for the Hide and Leather Bank of Boston featuring a vignette of a detailed tannery scene, Lot 5207, Uncirculated.

$100 obsolete note proof, previously unknown, printed for the Old Colony Bank of Plymouth (Massachusetts) featuring a large vignette known as The Landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth, Rock 1620, Lot 5212, Extremely Fine.

1852 $1 obsolete note issued for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York, featuring the “Type VI” Santa Claus vignette with the elf-like Santa seated by a fireplace, Lot 5242, choice Fine.

1862 $1 note issued for the Fort McCulloch, Cherokee Nation, redeemable in Confederate States of America notes when presented to Maj. William Quesenbury, quartermaster, Department of Indian Territory, uniface piece printed on the back of a piece of marbled end paper, Lot 5269, Fine to Very Fine.

Series 1861 $5 demand note, Friedberg 1 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), holder indicates “repair in [upper left] corner; repaired edge tear at top right of center,” Lot 5418, PCGS Currency VF 30.

Series 1861 $20 demand note, F-11, Lot 5422, PCGS Currency VF-25 Apparent, Restorations.

Series 1891 $2 silver certificate, F-245, Lot 5530, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 68 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Series 1914 $100 Federal Reserve note, F-1072b, with red Treasury seal, Lot 5609, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 40 Premium Paper Quality.

Series 1882 $100 gold certificate, F-1213, Lot 5660, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ.

Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note, F-2231-A, Lot 5739, PCGS Currency EF-45.

Series 1872 $5 gold national bank note for the National Gold Bank of D.O. Mills & Co. (Sacramento, Calif.), F-1138, Lot 5774, PCGS Currency EF-40.

Series 1875 $5 national bank note for the First National Bank of Lincoln (Illinois), F-402, Lot 5805, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 PPQ. ¦