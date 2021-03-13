Firm reveals possible replacement for ink on notes

Researchers from Hong Kong University and Korea Electrotech Research Institute used 3D printing to create nanoscale display perovskite pixels that the publication “Electronics 360” suggests could be used in place of ink as a bank note security device.

Seemingly, barely a day passes without a new, groundbreaking anti-counterfeiting device arising to compete for attention. The latest is called “3D printed light-emitting perovskite pixels.”

Perovskite is a mineral that was first found in the Ural Mountains. It has a variety of applications including in solar cells, low-cost photovoltaics, and lasers.

Hong Kong University and Korea Electrotech Research Institute used 3D printing to create nanoscale display perovskite pixels. The magazine Electronics 360 says these 3D red, blue, and green light-emitting perovskites have applications in security that were previously impossible. They can be used instead of ink in a security device, and the pixels created would have better brightness and higher resolution.

The researchers explained that the pixels could be used in note authentication and identification, and to thwart currency counterfeiting. One use could be “in multilevel encryption with fluorescent patterns that are only visible using ultraviolet light microscopes and a specialized 3D measurement system. This security tech would allow central banks to verify if a specific banknote is authentic or not by checking the fluorescent patterning.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter