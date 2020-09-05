Use of hologram in security feature for currency gains trade award

The notes with the Hybrid ADDvance substrate offer the proper “feel” for consumer while providing added resistance to dirt and wear.

The German bank note paper manufacturer Louisenthal won an award given by the International Hologram Manufacturers Association for “Best Applied Security Product.”

It is called Micromirror LEAD Stripe, a new security feature that is prominently displayed on a series of four “house notes.”

Each of the four notes is made of a recently developed substrate called Hybrid ADDvance, which consists of a cotton core, a variety of security features, and a covering of extremely thin foil. This combination, the firm says, provides “the familiar cotton-like feel that people instinctively trust,” along with resistance to dirt and wear.

Micromirror LEAD stripe

Also featured on the note is the Micromirror LEAD stripe. The manufacturer explains this as “an integrated interface of hologram and micromirror technologies, combining a traditional hologram with a micromirror feature incorporating dynamic light and color as well as 3D effects.” This device, in conjunction with the layered paper, is said to be nearly impossible to reproduce.

Each of the four notes in the series tells a different story, but all are designed around the theme of hidden or protected treasures that are discovered by looking on the reverse side of the note. For instance, the first note in the series, and the one submitted for the award shows a crab in its shell on a beach in front of a lighthouse. The roughness of the crab’s shell is brought to life by intaglio printing.

On the horizon, the beacon of the lighthouse is integrated into the secure foil stripe and comes to life when the banknote is tilted. This is accomplished through a combination of micromirror and hologram technologies. These also are the basis for the cloud and the denomination number.

Under an ultraviolet lamp, the lighthouse gleams, interconnecting the foil and printed elements. Seagull watermarks add depth to the image and provide an additional reference to the foil security feature.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter