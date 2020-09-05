Use of hologram in security feature for currency gains trade award
- Published: Apr 24, 2021, 8 AM
The German bank note paper manufacturer Louisenthal won an award given by the International Hologram Manufacturers Association for “Best Applied Security Product.”
It is called Micromirror LEAD Stripe, a new security feature that is prominently displayed on a series of four “house notes.”
Each of the four notes is made of a recently developed substrate called Hybrid ADDvance, which consists of a cotton core, a variety of security features, and a covering of extremely thin foil. This combination, the firm says, provides “the familiar cotton-like feel that people instinctively trust,” along with resistance to dirt and wear.
Micromirror LEAD stripe
Also featured on the note is the Micromirror LEAD stripe. The manufacturer explains this as “an integrated interface of hologram and micromirror technologies, combining a traditional hologram with a micromirror feature incorporating dynamic light and color as well as 3D effects.” This device, in conjunction with the layered paper, is said to be nearly impossible to reproduce.
Each of the four notes in the series tells a different story, but all are designed around the theme of hidden or protected treasures that are discovered by looking on the reverse side of the note. For instance, the first note in the series, and the one submitted for the award shows a crab in its shell on a beach in front of a lighthouse. The roughness of the crab’s shell is brought to life by intaglio printing.
On the horizon, the beacon of the lighthouse is integrated into the secure foil stripe and comes to life when the banknote is tilted. This is accomplished through a combination of micromirror and hologram technologies. These also are the basis for the cloud and the denomination number.
Under an ultraviolet lamp, the lighthouse gleams, interconnecting the foil and printed elements. Seagull watermarks add depth to the image and provide an additional reference to the foil security feature.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 23, 2021, 2 PM
Fraser portrait to finally debut on quarter in 2022
-
US Coins Apr 23, 2021, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Details on new silver dollars
-
World Coins Apr 22, 2021, 7 PM
Niue silver dollar for Elizabeth II celebrates her 95th birthday
-
US Coins Apr 22, 2021, 6 PM
Nominations sought for 2021 PNG membership awards