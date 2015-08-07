Eleanor Roosevelt should be on the new $10 bill, new poll says
- Published: Aug 7, 2015, 7 AM
After a spring that saw Harriet Tubman become the popular choice to have her portrait placed on circulating U.S. paper money, Eleanor Roosevelt has become a contender during the summer.
Roosevelt topped Tubman in a McClatchey-Marist poll on the subject, with the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt garnering 27 percent of 1,249 votes cast. Tubman, the famed abolitionist and pioneer of the Underground Railroad, was supported by 17 percent of respondents, while Sacagawea was third with 13 percent.
Amelia Earhart (11 percent), Susan B. Anthony (11 percent), and Sandra Day O'Connor (4 percent) were the other three choices posed to voters.
The results of the poll, which have no official bearing on which woman will appear on the $10 bill, were released on Aug. 5.
"About one in three women, 33%, selects Mrs. Roosevelt," a MaristPoll.com release summarizing the results reads. "Harriet Tubman comes in a distant second among this group with 18%. By more than two-to-one, Harriet Tubman, 47%, is the leading choice of African Americans."
Read more about putting a woman on the $10 bill:
- Ben Bernanke doesn't want Alexander Hamilton taken off the $10
- Hillary Clinton says a woman should not share space on the $10
- U.S. is 'behind the times' and should put a woman on paper money, Women In Numismatics president says
More from CoinWorld.com:
Top 50 ‘Moustache’ popular variety for silver dollar collectors: About VAMS
Have a look at a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin: Something Social
Proof 1872 Seated Liberty half dollar with ‘radiant’ toning puts bidders grading skills to the test: Market Analysis
1933 gold double eagle case continues as court vacates earlier ruling that awarded coins to family
Numismatic Crime Information Center offers $5,000 reward in double homicide
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform