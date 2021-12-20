ECB motifs illustrate possible themes for future euro notes

New euro note designs are a couple years away, but the process is in motion toward choosing motifs representing “European culture” or “Rivers and birds.”

he Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has selected motifs to illustrate the two possible themes for future euro bank notes. “European culture” focuses on shared cultural spaces and prominent Europeans. “Rivers and birds” focuses on the resilience and diversity of the natural world, complemented by the European institutions.

“We are excited to present these real-life motifs that reflect our commitment to Europe and celebrate its cultural heritage and natural environment,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde. “The new banknotes will symbolize our shared European identity and the diversity that makes us strong.

“The motifs for European culture depict various cultural activities and spaces, and iconic European personalities who have contributed to building Europe’s cultural heritage. Their lives span six centuries, during which they lived, travelled and worked across our continent, and their accomplishments have resonated around the world.

“Rivers and birds” highlights the resilience and diversity of Europe’s natural ecosystems by showcasing different stages of rivers and various bird species, emphasizing the importance of nature and environmental protection. The European institutions featured on the bank notes remind of the fundamental values of the European project, which also embraces environmental protection.

In 2025, the ECB will establish a jury and launch a design contest, which will be open to designers from across the European Union. The ECB will continue to involve the public and experts to ensure that designs selected are relatable for Europeans of all ages. In 2026, the ECB will ask the public which designs they prefer based on a short list.

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“We are developing new banknotes because we are committed to cash now and in the future. Banknotes are a symbol of our European unity and with the new motifs, we celebrate our shared history and commitment to a sustainable future,” said ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone.

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