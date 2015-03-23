BEP offering Founding Fathers Currency Set

The following news release was issued by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing:

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) proudly presents “America’s Founding Fathers 2015 Currency Set.” The first day of sale is Thursday, April 2, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Each historic set features a Series 2013 $1 note and a Series 2009 $2 note bearing the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively. Both currency notes are from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and have matching serial numbers beginning with 2015. This set is attractively packaged in a tri-fold folder, and each note is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.

There is a limit of 10 sets per household during the pre-release period (April 2 to 15, 2015). After the pre-release period expires (April 16, 2015), household purchase restrictions are waived. This exclusive set is limited to 5,000.

Act now and be among the first to own this historic, presidential set. The “America’s Founding Fathers 2015 Currency Set” is $21.95. Bulk pricing is available at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more. This product is offered during calendar year 2015 only.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase products, please visit www.bep.gov. You may also order BEP products by telephone at 1-800-456-3408; fax, at 1-888-891-7585; or mail addressed to Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.

More from CoinWorld.com:



