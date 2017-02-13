Turkey issues coin marking shutdown of 2016 coup

Turkey honors a successful defense against a coup attempt in 2016 with this circulating commemorative 1-lira coin.

An attempted coup d’état in Turkey on July 15, 2016, against state institutions, including, but not limited to the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was unsuccessful.

The nation of Turkey issued a circulating commemorative ringed-bimetallic 1-lira coin in memory of those who fought and died in the attempted coup d’etat. The attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces that organized themselves as the Peace at Home Council.

The attempted coup was put down in a matter of days and some 300 people lost their lives in the fighting. Since then Turkish President Erdogan has use the coup an excuse for mass arrests, the detention of over 40,000 citizens, dismissal of tens of thousands of teachers, and the firing of many thousands of government employees.

The coin features arms raising the flag of Turkey on the obverse. The reverse is the standard 1-lira design.

The coin is now available from United States dealer Joel Anderson for $5 each plus shipping and handling.

To order the coin, visit his website.