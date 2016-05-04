This Day in History: May 4

In 2010, the Royal Canadian Mint issued a circulating commemorative dollar coin marking the centennial of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Royal Canadian Navy is the naval force of Canada, and was founded on May 4, 1910.

Canada’s naval force consists of approximately 8,300 regular force and 4,600 reserve sailors, supported by around 3,700 civilian employees.

The RCN fleet, divided between the Atlantic (Halifax, Nova Scotia) and Pacific (Esquimalt, Ritish Columbia) coasts, comprises 29 vessels — warships, submarines, and coastal defense vessels — plus many more auxiliary and support vessels.

According to a history provided by the Royal Canadian Navy, "True to its motto 'Ready, Aye, Ready,' the sailors of the RCN stand always ready to defend Canada and proudly safeguard its interests and values whether at home or abroad."

The RCN has served in both World War I and II, the Korean War, the First Gulf War, the Afghanistan War and numerous United Nations peacekeeping missions and NATO operations.

