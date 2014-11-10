Spain’s Glorious Revolution leads to low-mintage 5-peseta coin

A rare 1869 silver 5-peseta coin dates to the provisional government that followed after Queen Isabella II’s abdication. The coin, one of 100 struck, highlights Editions V. Gadoury’s Dec. 6 auction in Monaco.

When the “Glorious Revolution” swept aside Queen Isabella II of Spain in September 1868, a period of instability began as the leaders of the revolution groped for direction.

It also led to the production of new coins, including a rare coin being offered in Editions V. Gadoury’s Dec. 6 auction in Monaco.

The deposed queen fled to France and in 1870 abdicated the throne. Amadeo II of Savoy was named the successor, but abdicated in early 1873.

On Oct. 19, 1868, this provisional government commissioned a new set of coins, denominated in pesetas, and called for the consolidation of minting activities, then taking place in Barcelona, Madrid, Segovia and Seville, at the mint in Madrid. The first coins were minted in 1869.

The coin shows a seated allegorical figure representing Spain on the obverse, with a shield surmounted by a crown between the Pillars of Hercules on the reverse.

A total of 100 examples of the 1869 silver 5-peseta coin were struck. The coin was established based on the Latin Monetary Union.

This example is graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service. It has an opening bid of €20,000 ($25,002 U.S.).

To learn more about the auction, visit the firm’s website.

